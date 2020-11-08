Letter: We need to rebuild freedom of expression

One of the greatest privileges in life is having the freedom-of-expression choice to feel as our minds set. It is also our greatest indicator enabling us to chime in on or discern the pain of another; even a close friend or family member. However, relationships and life experiences can encourage or hinder our ultimate freedoms in expression. In some homes and settings there aren’t opportunities — to express! Many of us constrict our own feelings to shackle the appearance of weakness or to camouflage the social presentation. We’re reminded through evidence of clarity as we pass by shallow-connecting-energies from people in the community or see the emotional roller coasters in our co-workers, family and friends.

The stresses of life’s uncertainties can pose grave probabilities for many that can weigh in on family dynamics causing children to be affected the most. Parents often avoid telling their children the truth about family dynamic problems, which in turn masks their own real emotions. On the other hand, fathers are overworked and come home to a chaotic house, which can compound negative emotions. Most trials and errors of life are brought to the social fruition in the ups/downs of emotions!