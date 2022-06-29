Letter: We need younger leaders in America

Common sense. That’s what we are lacking in 2022! We have a Supreme Court who’s reversed Roe v. Wade. “Pro-choice” should be the theme. The federal government, Supreme Court or any politician from any party doesn’t get the right to decide what’s good for a women’s body.

Our present president, “Dementia Joe,” Nasty Nancy, Chucky, AOC and her squad, along with Loud Mouth Trump and his Republican lackeys, have no right to rule America the way they do. Now in the news we have a Black man accusing a Black Supreme Court justice of racism! Really? Has America gone off the rails? Everyone’s opinion should count but let’s keep it somewhat civil.

Roe v. Wade on abortion has been overturned so now we riot in the streets, burn buildings, threaten Supreme Court justices because we disagree, that’s sick. This is 2022 not 1962! I’m astounded the way people are acting, Black and white. Again, that’s my opinion, which probably means nothing to all the politicians who are in charge these days.

America had better pray for a new president in 2024 with common sense on all the issues. We don’t need Dementia Joe, Harris, Pelosi, Schumer, Trump, McConnell, etc. running the show. They are all too old! Except Harris, but she doesn’t have a clue and is there with Joe only to appease the minority community. Nobody over 70 should be in charge of America! We need the younger generation, 40s or 50s with new fresh ideas, not someone who has served for over 50 years. We need term limits on Congress just like the president; the longer they serve the more they serve themselves for power and money. Pray to God that this changes!

Tom Ostrander

Auburn

