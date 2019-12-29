Ah yes, the real meaning of Christmas.
Let's see now, it's a reminder that Jesus was born as a savior to wipe clean the sins of the world to allow passage into Heaven. It should also be a reminder that all of humanity truly are brothers and sisters of Jesus and children of God the Father. It is also a reminder that we truly are, and always have been, of one flock to our brother, the good shepherd, Jesus Christ.
It's also a reminder that a lot of the flock have gone astray. That's not good. Wandering away from Jesus can only lead us down that dark path to Satan. "I know mine and mine know me," so saith the Lord. You're always in good hands being close to Jesus. He'll always have your back, and as his brothers and sisters, we should always have his. It's nice work if you can get it, and you can get it if you try.
Ah yes, the Christmas season. It should be all about Jesus, but it's not. "Merry Xmas." That's certainly disrespectful to Jesus Christ. That's a pretty bad message to be showing our brother and savior Jesus Christ. And how about the way we serve God? One cannot serve God by totally ignoring his fellow man. People just don't get it that the only true way we can serve God is be serving our fellow man. That was the purpose of our creation and most pay no attention to it. We weren't put here to be all about Me, Myself and I. We were put here to be like Jesus — generous, caring, forgiving, thoughtful and respectful to others. Being like that makes us more like our brother Jesus.
Yes Christmas is a wake-up call to get real and get our act together. Time waits for no man. Christmas has a true meaning and that meaning is to be like Jesus. Is it really that hard to do? When Judgment Day comes we might be sorry we didn't try harder. We might be sorry we distanced ourselves from the Good Shepherds flock. We might be sorry we didn't do all those little things we should have done. Truly, little things mean a lot.
Giving Jesus his just due is what Christmas is all about. Doing that is fine and dandy, and that's the real meaning of Christmas.
Murray Lynch
Auburn