Letter: Wealthiest still getting the most help

According to the New York Times (5/23/20): The Congress’s Joint Committee on Taxation has stated that “of those beneficiaries earning more than $1 million annually, the average benefit is $1.6 million being given to millionaires from the Stimulus Package.” (That's about 82 percent of that total bill that actually went to the billionaires!) And don't expect the proof of the actual amounts given'' being published in any newspaper ... by order of the CJCT.
It really is again “crumbs for the hungry and windfalls for the rich” that most of our politicians – on both sides – continue to let happen! (Unfortunately even President Trump is letting it happen because there are enough of those with millions who now promise to finance his re-election!)
Too few appreciate the degree to which Trump and Congress has bungled the economic response — or manipulated it – to benefit those who least need help. (You think?)
And yet, Trump is again trying to restrict food stamps and health insurance while giving free money to real estate tycoons ... and the likelihood is that he is probably including himself.
If only the vast majority of Americans understood economics. Trust me, it takes enormous effort and elaborate planning to waste as much money as is being done in Washington! Unfortunately it's being done to the common American ... regardless of race, color or creed!
According to President James Madison, “I cannot undertake to lay my finger on that article of the Constitution which granted a right to Congress of expending, on objects of benevolence, the money of their constituents,” adding, “the intrusiveness that is an inevitable part of big government is an offense against its people.”
Nowhere in the Constitution does it say that “charity is a part of the legislative duty of the government.” But – by golly – they're doing it and getting away with doing it! (He may have been a black man but he was above many of his predecessors. President Barack Obama will be remembered as the peak of deregulated corporate corruption and not the ongoing rise of it!)
I'll bet President Abraham Lincoln – if he were here – would agree that today's Americans are blind to the truth about what's really going on behind the facade of elected government where there appears to be corporate controlled gangsters running the country. How sad!
Joyce Hackett Smith-Moore
Auburn
