Letter: Wealthiest still getting the most help

According to the New York Times (5/23/20): The Congress’s Joint Committee on Taxation has stated that “of those beneficiaries earning more than $1 million annually, the average benefit is $1.6 million being given to millionaires from the Stimulus Package.” (That's about 82 percent of that total bill that actually went to the billionaires!) And don't expect the proof of the actual amounts given'' being published in any newspaper ... by order of the CJCT.

It really is again “crumbs for the hungry and windfalls for the rich” that most of our politicians – on both sides – continue to let happen! (Unfortunately even President Trump is letting it happen because there are enough of those with millions who now promise to finance his re-election!)

Too few appreciate the degree to which Trump and Congress has bungled the economic response — or manipulated it – to benefit those who least need help. (You think?)

And yet, Trump is again trying to restrict food stamps and health insurance while giving free money to real estate tycoons ... and the likelihood is that he is probably including himself.