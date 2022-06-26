Letter: Weapons of war a danger to us all

Our own people are being shot and killed by war weapons which shouldn't be in the hands of civilians anyway.

What is the matter with us?

We require police to arrest drunk drivers and drivers who are speeding, on the chance that they might harm or kill themselves or others. But we are unable to stop people from owning weapons whose only purpose is to kill people.

Get rid of them. No one should have a right to own them, or to sell them, or to make them. Period.

There is just too much diddling around about this issue.

Every mass killing leads to copycat killings. Have we lost our minds?

Just stop it!

Lili MacCormick

Aurora

