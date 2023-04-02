Too many Americans believe the Second Amendment gives them the right to own any gun they can get their hands on, semi-automatic (though full-auto preferred), with magazine capacities to choke a horse, and the more guns the merrier, especially if they can dangle them from a utility harness in public. So intrepid, so virile, so manly.

Our Second Amendment states: "A well regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed." That's it. Signed into law September 7, 1787, a date in American history when a standing army was abhorred (hence, the reliance on local/state militia) and muzzle-loading flintlock rifles could fire — after lots of practice — one bullet every 15-seconds.

The National Rifle Association, and its many followers, completely disregard the first 13 words as well as the historical context the amendment was written in. Unfortunately, it's also true that conservative members of the U.S. Supreme Court have too often taken the same nonsensical approach.

So, here we are, letting our citizens buy military-style semi-automatic rifles with huge magazines, waiting for the next perceived grievance or clueless politician to turn their "thinking" down a rabbit hole. But, gun rights advocates say it can't possibly be the weapon that causes so much carnage; no, it's:

• the school buildings that are not built like fortresses;

• insufficient medical resources to identify crazy people;

• lack of sufficient school resource officers;

• poor or negligent parenting;

• unarmed teachers and administrators;

• inadequate training of school staff;

• open air playgrounds without foxholes (I made this one up);

• and Marjorie Taylor Green's new favorite: drugged-up transgender people.

But it's never the gun. Why is it so hard for die-hard gun rights supporters to understand that it's harder for a crazed assassin to kill lots of innocent people with just a knife or even a single-shot bolt-action hunting rifle, but so very easy, so quick, so efficient, so deadly, to accomplish the same demonic deed with an assault-style rifle? Our country is suffering not because we have crazy people — all the other countries have them, too — but because we make it easy for them to get hold of military style weapons that were only designed to kill adults and children efficiently.

The Second Amendment has been twisted beyond recognition. Stupid. Shameful.

Jim Chattin

Moravia