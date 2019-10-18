It is my pleasure to endorse Gwen Webber-McLeod in her candidacy for Cayuga County Legislator in District 14. I first met Gwen when she served as the Cayuga County Chamber of Commerce chairperson and interim executive director. At a critical time in the chamber’s history, she stepped up to fill a leadership void. She excelled in creating a collaborative environment without compromising her core values. Gwen has deep roots in our community and over 30 years professional experience as an entrepreneur. I am confident that her drive and compassion will serve our community well and continue Cayuga County’s progress in improving the quality of life for all. Representation matters.
John Currier
Auburn