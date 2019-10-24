I have known Gwen Webber-McLeod for well over 30 years. When we first met, Gwen had just come to Cayuga County to accept a position at the Cayuga County Action Program, and from the start I realized that here is a force to be reckoned with. We shared both a love of justice and a commitment to improving the lives of all persons, and Gwen had the drive and the personality to make things happen.
In the early years of our professional association, we were involved in the development of programs to address the needs of the underserved. Along with others we worked to establish SAVAR, the Sexual Assault Victims Advocate Resource which still serves the community today. We identified the need for services for domestic violence victims, which ultimately resulted in the establishment of a Battered Women’s Shelter. As Director of the Booker T. Washington Center, Gwen saw and addressed the needs of the youth of our community, an endeavor that occupies much of her energy to this day. All this didn’t happen in a vacuum: Gwen was a leading force in bringing these needs to the attention of community leaders and funding sources, and things started to happen.
In recent years, while working hard to develop a nationally recognized consulting firm, Gwen has continued her local community involvement, focusing largely on bipartisan efforts to encourage women and girls to become involved in local politics. As an entrepreneur herself, she has spent considerable energy in mentoring young women to follow their own dreams.
These are only a few examples of Gwen’s civic involvement and interpersonal activities. She is known for her dynamic, forward-thinking and innovative solutions. She is as devoted to her family as she is to her community. District 14 would be well-served to have a person of her caliber as their representative.
Ann E. Bunker
Auburn