Gwen Webber-McLeod is running for election to the Cayuga County Legislature District 14. I could not be more pleased to endorse a person of such high character and skill to serve this community as an elected official.
Readers who know Gwen as an experienced, dedicated leader surely share my excitement over her candidacy and well-run, respectful campaign. And those in Auburn’s District 14 (west end to Clymer Steet to Lake Avenue) who either don’t know her or don’t know her well, can take the opportunity to “meet” her online at her social media page or visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oFDjfK8KVt8. And, some neighbors may have the opportunity to meet her on their doorsteps over the next two weeks as she continues to introduce herself throughout the District 14 neighborhood, leading up to election day on Nov. 5.
Gwen is a proven leader you can trust!
I have known Gwen since 1989 when we formed a business partnership with a mutual friend to create Treble Associates here in Cayuga County. I am supporting her for elected office because I know her not only as a business partner and dear friend, but also as a successful mentor to young entrepreneurs; as an advocate and support for community members in need; as a valuing-diversity-champion for this community; as a skillful, articulate writer and speaker; and above all else, Gwen is a devoted and loving family woman and grandmother!
She has been an active and positive leader her entire adulthood here in Cayuga County; she leads with verve and integrity and names economic progress, quality of life concerns, effective and efficient governance, and the environmental sustainability of Owasco Lake as among her top priorities when in office.
A vote for Gwen Webber-McLeod on Nov. 5 is a vote for positive action for our county, and an expected future of great things for its citizens.
Vote for Gwen on Nov. 5 ... she is a proven leader you can trust!
Melina Carnicelli
Auburn