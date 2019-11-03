I am writing this letter to endorse Gwendolyn Webber-McLeod in her run for Cayuga County Legislature for District 14. I was born and raised in Auburn and have known Gwen for over 30 years. I first met Gwen in the 1980s when she became the executive director of Booker. T. Washington Community Center (BTW), a post she served in for three years. In the 1990s Gwen took over program development and was purposeful in widening the scope of programs and educational services. Gwen’s focus was “Healthy Kids-Healthy Community.” She believed strongly in that connection and worked tirelessly to ensure that BTW had healthy impactful programs. Under Gwen’s leadership, homework completion and high school graduation became a focus, health education services were integrated, and she founded the flagship program “Sisterhood,” which focused on leadership development and college readiness. Gwen’s advocacy reach went beyond the programming at BTW. Working with the NAACP, Gwen helped to establish the youth scholarship program which awards scholarships to graduating youth of color who qualify. Gwen has spent her time in Auburn advocating for equity and equal access. Gwen is a trusted colleague and serves as a role model for many. Gwen’s proven leadership and successful advocacy is just what District 14 needs.
Rhoda Overstreet-Wilson
Auburn