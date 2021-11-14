Letter: Weedsport officials ignore big safety problem

As a resident of the village of Weedsport, I am very concerned for all of the residents in the village during the winter months. The sidewalks along North Seneca are plagued by New York state plows that have no recourse than to pile heavy slush, ice chunks and other debris onto the sidewalks and personal property of the business owners and residents. I contacted our assemblyman from the 130th district, Brian Manktelow, who was gracious with his time and genuinely concerned for pedestrians and home owners as he and I walked the affected area. Unfortunately our mayor had other commitments and could not attend.

As a retired civil servant of 32 years in corrections I know how the system works. There are no promises and everything is “taken under advisement.” In the meantime, school children, the elderly and infirm, and those who do not drive must walk at their own peril on poorly shoveled walks or even in the road. In my opinion, cars and other vehicles belong in the road, not pedestrians. Sidewalks are so dangerously close to the road and pedestrians face the possibility of being soiled by the road spray coming off vehicles. Two years ago when I saw an elderly woman pulling a grocery cart, walking in the road due to poor sidewalk management, I was appalled. She was sprayed by the salt, dirt and water of a 14-wheeler. Since then, I have made it my civic duty to advocate for the pedestrians of this village.

One hundred and one signatures were delivered to the mayor and its board of trustees at the November village meeting. When asked if there might be some options discussed by the next month’s meeting, the mayor said no. Come on, Mayor Winslow, the people who have entrusted you with their safely deserve better than a five-minute time limit, and only have one person voice their opinion on the topic. Others at the meeting who had a personal opinion on the topic were not allowed to speak. Your newsletter has a section that reads, “Do you have ideas for other ways to improve the village? If so, please share your thoughts ... your input is always welcome." Other towns and villages around us provide snow removal from the sidewalks. You live in a section where there are no sidewalks or heavy traffic. We need help! Meet the people!

Bart Wasilenko

Weedsport

