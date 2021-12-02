Letter: Weedsport should work with state on sidewalks

In mid-November I received a very nice letter from David P. Smith, who is a regional representative at the New York State Department of Transportation. The letter addressed our persistent problem of heavy snow and ice that is deposited on the sidewalks along Route 34. Per Highway Law, the village is responsible for maintaining sidewalks along a state route. This village delegates the responsibility to the adjacent property owners. He suggests discussions should be held with village officials to discuss possible solutions. He has even given the mayor a contact, C. Covert, a Cayuga/Seneca resident engineer, with his contact number for the possibility to execute a shared service agreement.

The only problem is that our Mayor Winslow is not willing or able to come up with any viable options. Maintenance of sidewalks along a state route fall under Highway Law, and that can not be said of other sidewalks in the village proper. It’s time for our mayor to reach out to the state for help. Our Assemblyman, Brian Manktelow, has offered his help at the state level, and there is help from the Department of Transportation. So what are you waiting for, Mr. Mayor? Can’t we work together at the local level and with the state level? Why are you denying village residents the right to speak at the monthly village meetings? This is not the way democracy should run at the local level of government! Remember that the very people you deny are the same that pay your salary. Business owners and residents along the busy route should not have the burden of clearing heavy ice, slush and other debris from Route 34 multiple times from their sidewalks. I urge concerned Weedsport residents to be present at the Dec. 8 village board meeting at 6 p.m. to make their voices heard! Contact the village clerk, C. Spoor, and have your name added as a visitor with five minutes to give your opinion. This time, Mayor Winslow, please do not deny our residents their right to be heard at an open village meeting. After all, isn’t that one of the reasons for monthly meetings?