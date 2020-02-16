Letter: Weedsport snow removal unacceptable

Our residents are forced to walk within inches of oncoming traffic on North Seneca Street in Weedsport. State plows dump road debris on the sidewalks, and this should not be acceptable! The village does not enforce its own code on clearing sidewalks for pedestrians! I will be contacting the legislators and local news stations to see which ones might follow up with this story and the impending injury or death to our village's residents. It's not a question of if ... rather a question of when!