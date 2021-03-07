Letter: Wegmans has gone above and beyond

At the start of this pandemic, Wegmans was the first to respond in our community by implementing measures to keep customers and employees safe. While other stores eventually wiped cart handles down with overused bleach rags, their employees wholly sprayed every cart from top to bottom with industrial cleaner after each use. They were the first to install barriers between their cashiers and customers and enforce a 6-foot distance between carts at checkout. The designated entrance and exit were non-negotiable, sanitizer was readily available, and the store was spotlessly clean. Seniors were given designated shopping times during their preferred morning hours to keep them safe.

Wegmans’ care for our community health has always been above and beyond requirements because their service and care over the years toward customers and employees alike has always been above and beyond. It is an undisputed truth evidenced by the fact that they are the most beloved grocery store in our region.

Considering the time, money and effort that Wegmans has spent over the past year to safely provide for the community and their employees, it is absurd that they should be penalized for the actions of an independent, free-born American who might have a medical condition that health care privacy laws would not permit the store to be privy to. Perhaps the tolerance and unity that is so widely discussed and promoted in our world could be extended to the businesses at the heart of our community that have 99% mask compliance, stock their shelves in toilet paper special ordered from Canada, and turn their business practices upside down for our benefit. Perhaps the inspector could “See a need, fill a need!” and ask a fellow American to put on a mask. And perhaps we can pull our heads out of COVID gloom and see that things really are getting better! The infection and hospitalization numbers are down and the vaccine rates are up. So put a smile on your face (we’ll see your eyes crinkle) and extend a little grace to your fellow man! You don’t know what battles they are facing today.