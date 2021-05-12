Letter: Wellauer is a voice Auburn schools need

I have known Isabelle Wellauer for over 15 years, I met her shortly after she moved to Auburn with her young daughter. I’ve watched her family grow during this time as well as her very successful small business. She is a woman with integrity who is not only honest and hardworking but connects deeply with those she comes into contact with on a daily basis. She has a genuine desire to serve our community and has a real heart for children, for their success and overall well-being. I have witnessed Isabelle’s interest and ability to work easily and effectively in varied environments and cultures. In today’s times of uncertainty for many young children of different ethnicities, she is able to bring a harmonious balance of safety, security and overall well-being for those in her care. In addition to these, I believe Isabelle is right for this board as she has no conflicts of interest; she will not need to recuse herself for any voting that involves the union, family members or city contracts. Isabelle Wellauer is just the voice we need to balance our board of education — strong but respectful and committed to holding our board accountable to our district families