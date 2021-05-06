Letter: What Seward might say about school names

As a former elected official, I know it’s difficult to deliberate controversial matters. So, for consideration to connect Harriet Tubman’s name to our high school, I offer perspective that views her legacy through the lens of her good friends, William Seward, and Frances Miller Seward, his wife who was born here. The Sewards were such good friends and supporters of Harriet’s accomplishments and dedication to justice, that Tubman chose Auburn as her permanent home after escaping an enslaved life in Maryland and escorting several dozen enslaved family and friends to freedom. Given this remarkably unusual friendship between a formerly enslaved Black woman and a prominently-placed white family in the North, how would William Seward advise today’s AECSD board? I believe he would say:
• Yes, I thought very highly of Harriet, in fact, I recommended her to the U.S. Government Union Army; she is one of America’s most famous war veterans.
• Yes, I publicly opposed slavery; Harriet not only opposed it, she escaped it and brought others to freedom.
• Yes, Harriet received a silver medal from England’s Queen Victoria for humanitarian efforts on the Underground Railroad.
• Yes, my house was a stop on the Underground Railroad due to the compassion of my abolitionist wife.
• Yes, as governor of New York, I supported the Married Women’s Property Act, even though it failed to pass in the Legislature.
• Yes, Frances sold property to Harriet so Harriet would settle in Auburn and uplift our community with her good work; I fully supported my wife’s decision to break that law.
• Yes, like Harriet, I was not born in Auburn.
• Yes, in her 80s, Harriet opened The Harriet Tubman Home for Aged and Infirm in Auburn, another demonstration of her humanitarian compassion and dedication to justice for all.
• My advice: Dear Auburn school board from a former Auburnian who became world-renowned: Show respect for Auburn’s greatest hero who's also world-renowned and attach Harriet Tubman’s name to that Lake Avenue school building where every child in your district will launch their future as adult citizens and perhaps be the next world-renowned person from Auburn inspired by the legacy of justice you are so fortunate to have this opportunity to embrace.
• Finally, if you cannot see clear to uplift your community in this way, remove my name, William H Seward, from the school building on Metcalf Drive.
Melina Carnicelli
Owasco
Melina Carnicelli is a former Auburn mayor.