Letter: What Seward might say about school names

As a former elected official, I know it’s difficult to deliberate controversial matters. So, for consideration to connect Harriet Tubman’s name to our high school, I offer perspective that views her legacy through the lens of her good friends, William Seward, and Frances Miller Seward, his wife who was born here. The Sewards were such good friends and supporters of Harriet’s accomplishments and dedication to justice, that Tubman chose Auburn as her permanent home after escaping an enslaved life in Maryland and escorting several dozen enslaved family and friends to freedom. Given this remarkably unusual friendship between a formerly enslaved Black woman and a prominently-placed white family in the North, how would William Seward advise today’s AECSD board? I believe he would say: