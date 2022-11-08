Letter: When did Halloween change in Auburn?

I can recall going trick-or-treating multiple nights during the last week of October in Auburn, New York.

In 1962 my family relocated from Corpus Christi, Texas, to Auburn. Besides the environmental weather extreme and socioeconomic differences of the two cities, as an 8 year old kid, I found that Halloween to be the most impactful.

I can remember many nights each year, going door to door seeking sweet treats from homeowners. We would create homemade costumes and painted faces. Being the No. 9 of 10 children in my family, in the earlier years I was accompanied by an older sibling or two and other friends. We would encounter other groups of Halloweeners/trick-or-treaters as we journeyed through the neighborhoods.

The groups would exchange information as to the quantities and qualities of each household giveaways and the dangers of what to watch out for. Every night was a different neighborhood. Yes, we were mischievous but never dangerous or hurtful. Halloween is a tool to measure growth. The first phase you are escorted/protected, next you're independent and making choices, finally you choose to age out of that activity.

Would you ask your readers “How, why and when did this practice of multi-nights of Halloweening begin and end in Auburn?” Was it the weather? Oct. 31, one day/night of freezing snowy weather could eliminate many happy memories with no Halloween at all.

Thank y’all.

Sylvester Hardeman

Corpus Christi, Texas