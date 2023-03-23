After listening to the news in regards to Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R) and his decision to provide Fox News' Tucker Carlson with over 40,000 documents and films from the Jan. 6 Trump insurrection/coup attempt on our government, we felt this was a poor decision!

We were absolutely floored in listening to the news that Speaker McCarthy made such a horrible decision to provide the J6 documents and films, and then we found out that Carlson cherry-picked portions of the J6 Trump supporters/rioters to show only peaceful portions and failed to show any portions of the disgraceful violent behavior attacking and injuring the Capitol police, damaging government property and causing great damage to the Capitol. The fact that a sitting president named Donald Trump called on people like the Oath Keepers, Proud Boys and other hate groups to the USA Capitol in Washington is totally disgraceful and divisive in every respect and needs the Department of Justice to hold Donald Trump completely accountable. The Republican Party as a whole has yet to call out the behavior of Donald Trump and call out the election deniers in their party.

For the record, the "J6 Trump Insurrection/Coup" caused the death of five Capitol police and over 144 Capitol police suffered minor and major injuries in the line of duty and caused approximately $1.7 million dollars in damages to the Capitol, and we have yet to hear when Donald Trump will be held accountable for said attack on our democracy and the theft of over 325 classified and top secret documents.

Lastly, the Fox News Organization appears to be the mouthpiece of the right-wing extremist groups and hate groups in this country and are yet to be held accountable for anything, and the country is wondering if whether Fox News is nothing more than a propaganda media of the right wing extremist that continues to operate this way even as they are being sued by Dominion Inc. over the horse manure lies of Trump being spewed by Fox News and their reporters and we are asking, when will fox news be held accountable for inciting falsehoods that might even be viewed as a call to violence against democratically elected officials and American citizens?

Andres and Beatriz Villamarzo

Auburn