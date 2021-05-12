Letter: Where does Katko stand on GOP extremism?

Mr. Katko, what is your opinion of those who think the 2020 presidential election was stolen? What is your opinion of those states passing legislation of revised voting laws that restrict minorities, disabled and the elderly? What is your opinion of Q-anon and its ideology? What is your opinion of Trumper Ms. Stefanik becoming the third in line to replace Ms. Cheney of the Republican Party running wild?

I see you are putting forth several laws, budget requests and numerous other positive things for your district. I hope we get to see them come to fruition!

You have served a few terms now and are wealthy by the standards of most of your constituents in our district. What say you about increase taxation on the top 1% in the country?

Our district has borders too! So when Trumpism is just across the line and they want to cross it to wreak havoc, what do we do? I am neither a Republican nor Democrat, nor any other the parties placed on ballots.

In closing, I am not asking these questions as a personal attack of Ms. Stefanik but to understand your opinion of the thoughts of your own Republican Party and its cracklings created by absurd domestic terrorists.

R. L. Searles

Sennett

