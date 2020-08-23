 Skip to main content
Letter: Where is Katko's health care plan?
John Katko’s underhanded disingenuous campaign ads misrepresenting Dana Balter’s ideas about health care reform really ring hollow considering his promises four years ago. Back then he promised to work for the repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act with an improved program. It’s true he voted against repeal but ever since then, President Trump and the Republicans have worked day and night to dismantle it piece by piece with no apparent intention of ever offering their “improved” program, although, every so often, Trump does announce the imminent release of a new health care plan. In fact, three weeks ago, Trump promised to release and pass through a new health care plan by Aug. 3 of this month. No sign of it yet.

Meanwhile the pandemic has once again highlighted the pressing need for an effective program, especially in light of all the millions of newly unemployed without access to health insurance.

No, John Katko doesn’t have the right to say anything about anyone else’s health care ideas until he comes up with one of his own. After all, he promised.

Richard Glenister

Locke

