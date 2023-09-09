I am truly serious about what I'm asking! Where is Lincoln when we need him most? And, especially now when Donald Trump is promising to “get rid of the Constitution!”

Most are aware that it's been since the former president left office that there's been a growing amount of adversity going on in our country! Maybe it's the reason why there's more than enough guns in the U.S. for everyone to have at least one!

Most Americans remember what we learned in our high school history class about Abraham Lincoln saying that “government was of, by and for the people.” Would you believe that Lincoln also said, “the ballot is stronger than the bullet?” But he also “warned us about anyone who would want to overthrow the Constitution.”

Most folks also remember that it was President Lincoln who founded the Republican Party. Therefore, it's not only interesting – but perhaps hard to believe why today's Republican leaders in Washington are displaying a complete disregard to all of Lincoln's tenets!

Most Americans are aware of the fact that Trump is a very rich man! Most of us might agree that the vast majority of those who are at least millionaires, aren't looking out for the rest of us! Right? (Let's face it … they aren't even willing to pay their 'fair share' of the taxes!) But … what's important is the fact that it's money that is fueling the adversity! (Unfortunately, we often don't recognize the truth.) The Bible references many passages to our 'being blind to the truth!')

What is important that we wake up to what President Lincoln warned us about. “Money power preys on a nation when there are those who conspire against our nation in times of adversity.” Z-z-z-z It's time to wake up!

End of Sermon.

Rev. Joyce H. Smith, N.D.

Auburn