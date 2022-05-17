Letter: Where is the concern for children?

It seems the Bible is used to justify almost any action or statement. Today I am thinking of John Bertonica’s vulgar letter that was published in The Citizen on Sunday, May 8.

He refers to the Biblical commandment that says, “Thou shall not kill.” Well, at least for now, the Bible is not the basis of our system of laws. If it were we would have no death penalty, and there are other related actions I will not get into here. As far as abortion being murder, that is an extreme view, and again, for now, it is legal and is not murder.

But I can’t help but wonder if Mr. Bertonica thinks that the woman is the only person responsible for the pregnancy. I was never a very good student in biology class, but I do know it takes participation of a male, whether directly or indirectly, for a woman to become pregnant. And he also mentions birth control, but I have heard there are laws being proposed that will put restrictions on that as well.

And another thing I don’t hear much about in the anti-abortion movement is taking care of the children after they are born, disproportionately within minority communities. More child-care funding? More pre-school programs? Better access to health care? If not, we will end up with more children being born into difficult situations, while at the same time certain members of congress want to cut more taxes on the rich while cutting programs for the poor. Doesn’t sound like a very effective social philosophy to me.

Why are the men never held accountable? The laws and proposed laws I have been hearing about only go after the women or the people who facilitate the abortion, but never the men who were responsible. Being an old white man myself, when I see pictures of the various governing bodies around our country, there seems to be an overabundance of old, white men in them. I believe when that changes our country will head in a more positive direction.

Another trend I notice when the Bible is quoted, is that the commandment that does not get enough attention is “love your neighbor as yourself.” When that concept becomes the ruling principle of our country, we will be less divisive and more inclusive.

Joe Sarnicola

Auburn

