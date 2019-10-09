On Oct. 2, we saw Trump’s press conference descend into a display of rage punctuated with expletives. The next day, when Trump publicly called upon China to investigate the Bidens, we understood that the situation has gone from just being unseemly and embarrassing to seriously disturbing, even dangerous.
Seriously, politics and personal opinions entirely aside, sane people don’t act like this, particularly people who are the president of the United States. Trump’s behavior has become downright irrational. His judgement can no longer be considered sound or safe for the country.
I sincerely hope that Senate and House Republicans and senior administration officials have started to seriously consider what steps need to be taken to safeguard the country and restore some sense of dignity and competence to the government.
You have free articles remaining.
Richard Glenister
Locke