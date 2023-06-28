America witnessed former President Donald Trump be charged with 37 federal charges, the first president to be brought in federal court and arrested. The charges included not giving up classified documents. The documents don't belong to him to keep, they are not his, but the property of the USA. He was told to give these up and didn't do so. If he did give these up we wouldn't be going through this process at all. Donald Trump thinks he is a dictator, that he can do whatever he wants to do. He is not above the law. No one is. He pleaded not guilty.

Remember Richard Nixon. He thought he was above the law. He said to David Frost in an interview that when the president does it, it's not illegal. He believed he could do or say anything and get away with it. So does Donald Trump.

Remember this, Donald Trump is innocent until proven guilty. He has a right to attorneys in a court of law. President Biden, former vice president Mike Pence both had documents but they turned them over to the government and they both cooperated. Hillary Clinton did as well, but had emails missing. They couldn't bring charges on her because of that — no evidence, no case.

Trump has been impeached two times, he has been indicted in state court, he has been indicted in federal court. I wrote before on this and I'll write it again: Donald Trump is unfit to be president. He has lied constantly, has divided our country, he encouraged the Jan. 6 riots on our Capitol. I ask Republicans: how can you support such a liar? To the Republican Party, you're not the party of Lincoln anymore. You used to stand up for smaller government, lower taxes, and strong support for law and order. No more. The far right is all about power, however you get it. Donald Trump will stall, try to drag out his case, hoping wit the 2024 elections, he'll either get to be president and pardon himself and have a war in our government, or he's hoping a Republican gets elected to pardon him.

Remember Gerald Ford. He gave Richard Nixon a full pardon against all crimes against the government. He ordered everything done, just like lying Trump and the rest of the lying Republicans in Congress will do.

God help us get through this crisis and chaos. This country needs God more than ever.

Gary "Stretch" Wright

Auburn