Letter: Why racial justice should matter to all of us

Should it matter to someone in central New York that a 20-year-old Black man outside of Minneapolis was killed by a police officer during a routine traffic stop? Should it matter to you that a black person was shot, tasered, choked, somewhere in America, yet again?

Police aggressions toward Black people have been happening with such regularity for so long in small towns and big cities across this nation we’ve become inured to them. Police agencies and the criminal justice system with its prisons have become the de facto executors of the racist hatred that’s animated this continent for 450 years.

Tinkering around the edges isn’t enough: incidents investigated, new training programs set up, police officers suspended, fired, indicted, rarely convicted or punished, just enough action to provide cover for those in power, enabling them to say, "Yes, we understand the problem, it’s complicated, we’re addressing it."