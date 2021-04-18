Letter: Why racial justice should matter to all of us

Should it matter to someone in central New York that a 20-year-old Black man outside of Minneapolis was killed by a police officer during a routine traffic stop? Should it matter to you that a black person was shot, tasered, choked, somewhere in America, yet again?
Police aggressions toward Black people have been happening with such regularity for so long in small towns and big cities across this nation we’ve become inured to them. Police agencies and the criminal justice system with its prisons have become the de facto executors of the racist hatred that’s animated this continent for 450 years.
Tinkering around the edges isn’t enough: incidents investigated, new training programs set up, police officers suspended, fired, indicted, rarely convicted or punished, just enough action to provide cover for those in power, enabling them to say, "Yes, we understand the problem, it’s complicated, we’re addressing it."
It’s going to require an unprecedented commitment on the part of white people to change how race is viewed, a commitment of the sort that whites have eluded since this country’s founding. Yes, racial progress has been made, but for every advancement to expand opportunities and ensure justice for people of color, new restrictions and obstacles are constructed. Consider the voter restriction laws passed and under consideration in 43 states that will especially impact low-income people of color. Race relations in America have reached an untenable situation.
Anyone getting stopped by a police officer gets anxious. But Black people, of any age or gender, our friends and neighbors, who get stopped by a police officer are absolutely fearful, a condition that sets up tensions and confrontations that too often turn tragic.
If you can do one thing in this life, commit to racial justice. It might help make you a better citizen in the land of the free and the home of the brave.
Dave Tobin
Marcellus