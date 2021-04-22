Letter: Why rush to change high school name?

Why does the renaming of Auburn High School all of a sudden seem to be an immediate issue? First off, lets get these kids back to school five days a week!

Up until two years ago no one even considered there being another name other than Auburn High School. John Hardenbergh was the founder of our city and a veteran of the American Revolution. Maybe we should name it Hardenbergh High School, which would be very appropriate. Or for all those in the last 50 years who have attended Auburn High, it seems also appropriate to let the name stand and be proud of your hometown.

We don't need negativity, division and social justice advocates making us feel unhappy about the name Auburn High School.

You are actually making a special advisory panel of school board members, students and a period where we have to make a decision of sending in a name by May 5 and "we don't want 200 people in a room arguing over stuff and then nothing happens." Well that is exactly what you are letting yourself in for when you are giving people only a couple months to figure a name change.