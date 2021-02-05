Letter: Will John Katko answer my questions?

Mr. Katko, what are your views regarding some congressional personnel such as QAnon believer Marjorie Taylor Greene? I am sure as ranking member of Department of Homeland Security, you know QAnon is on the domestic terrorist list. Maybe, going forward, anyone running for public office should go through a rigorous background check?

Now, you have an opportunity to speak out as the readers know of my questions.

Not to mention, another colleague wanted you to hold his pistol. What is your position and what do you intend to convey to the many Trump supporters in NY24?

Do you have any thought about Elise Stefanik and others joining the likes of Sens. Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley?

Your Arizona caucus censured Cindy McCain, Jeff Flake and Governor Ducey. What is your take? Can you condone or condemn it?

These questions need to be answered to all your supporters and those who did not vote for you so, all of us. I put these questions out publicly for your answers, publicly.

R.L. Searles

Sennett

