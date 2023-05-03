So, Brandon Williams now shows his true colors. He finally announced so-called Town Hall meetings in Onondaga County, but somehow neglected to schedule one of those meetings in the county’s biggest municipality — The City of Syracuse. Instead, he schedules meetings in predominately white, suburban areas. Totally erased from Williams’ radar is the ethnically diverse City of Syracuse! Actions speak far louder than words. It is my hope that people from Syracuse neighborhoods carpool and organize charter buses to pack the suburban town halls.