In recent weeks, George Santos has been the focus of various investigations at the local, federal and international level, and is the subject of multiple legal and ethics complaints.

Here at End Citizens United, we filed three complaints against Santos with the Federal Election Commission, Office of Congressional Ethics and Department of Justice over his suspicious campaign spending records, illegal fundraising practices and lack of financial disclosure.

Congressman Brandon Williams is one of 12 Republicans who took campaign contributions from George Santos. He has $2,100 of tainted Santos money in his campaign coffers.

Williams has tried to talk a big game by calling for Santos’ resignation, but he has not done anything about the thousands of dollars of corrupt Santos money sitting in his campaign account.

By holding on to his money, Williams is implicitly endorsing Santos’ dishonesty and corruption. We urge him to immediately donate his tainted Santos money to charity.

Tiffany Muller

Washington, D.C.