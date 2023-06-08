Have you ever wondered who Brandon Williams really represents? I do! He certainly is the Un-representative of NY 22. He can afford to live in D.C area but not in our district.

Mr. Williams votes 96% of the time with the MAGA GOP and conspiracy theorist Marjory Taylor Green. His hypocrisy is loud and clear. He is pro-life but he does nothing about the lives lost in mass shootings at schools, houses of worship, malls, concerts or wrong driveways, wrong doors. He votes to take away your freedoms to raise your children as you see fit, care for your own body, to love who you love, books you choose and learn factual history. The Extreme GOP, promotes the fear of others and becomes the party of fear and untruths! They want to dismantle our institutions of government and our safety nets.