Letter: Williams would provide fresh perspective for CNY

You can’t lie to American workers about the economy. The Biden administration lied about "transitory" inflation, they are now lying about recession, and they are about to tell a big whopper on new taxes on the middle class. American workers know they are being fleeced by career politicians and special interests.

Career politicians know they must wait to raise taxes until after all the pork has been pushed out to the special interests. Democrats, joined by a few “moderate” Republicans, are on a spending binge for pet green projects that richly reward special interests and does little for the environment. And a “modest” $50 billion corporate welfare package for the profitable chip industry has ballooned by an additional $200 billion almost overnight! Workers know that this will only prolong the historic inflation that is hitting their family budgets. Congress seems to have forgotten about the pain we are all experiencing at the pump. They know the special interests demand payback for their donations and favors. Even locally, the mysterious urgency to spend an $84 million surplus (on an aquarium of all things) defies explanation or simple common sense analysis. American voters feel powerless to stop politicians from stealing our future.

We are not powerless. We must have leadership that serves the interests of the people. My opponent has turned down three media requests to host a public debate in the Republican primary race for the open 22nd District Congressional seat. Can any candidate seeking public office be trusted to serve central New York voters if they are hiding from the same voters? Should we trust party insiders to push a hand-picked candidate forward without vetting from the party committees? We are about to find out on Aug. 23. Workers and taxpayers are being fleeced by special interests. It is time for outsider candidates to provide new leadership and a fresh perspective.

Brandon Williams

Sennett

Brandon Williams is a candidate in New York's 22nd Congressional District election.