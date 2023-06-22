In his last two constituent mailings, Rep. Brandon Williams touts two of his actions that are not in our best interests. As the saying goes "The devil is in the details."

Among other effective measures, President Biden lowered Medicare costs by capping the price of insulin at $35 and allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices. The resulting $288 billion savings over 10 years enabled him to reduce Medicare's portion of his current budget. These factual details give us a completely different understanding of the impact of Biden's budget on Medicare, one that in reality saves money rather than — as Williams falsely claims — "cuts billions."

Likewise, his vote to rescind new IRS funding was not in our best interests. That money was earmarked to replace obsolete computer systems, process returns and issue refunds more quickly and hire needed customer service representatives. Those funds were also earmarked to hire additional auditors to crack down on wealthy taxpayer cheats, thereby boosting revenue by $124 billion over the next decade. Apparently Williams has completely bought into his fellow Republicans' fear of alienating their wealthy supporters, simply by requiring them to pay their fair share of taxes. Again, truth is found in the troublesome details.

Whenever Rep. Williams sends future mailings, my hope is we will read them with much more than the usual grain of salt.

Richard Meili

Waterville