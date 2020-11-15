Letter: With election over, let's get to work

Thank you to the voters of the 54th Senate District for reelecting me to serve and represent them in the New York state Senate. I am honored and humbled by your overwhelming support. Thank you as well to our local elections commissioners and staff, election inspectors, poll workers and volunteers who make the electoral process work.

There are many important challenges we face at the state level, challenges that have been made all the more difficult because of the impacts of the pandemic. Every person is living with some level of uncertainty, whether it concerns their future employment, their children’s education, their aging parents’ health, or the essential community services they rely on.

But I am certain of this: Government works best when you participate in it. Election Day is not the only day to make your voice heard. Real progress comes from everyday people sharing their unique perspective, experience and expertise to effect change.

So please reach out to me, let me know what’s on your mind, let me know your ideas, and let me know what I can do to help. Email me at helming@nysenate.gov or call my office at (315) 568-9816.

Thank you again for your continued support and trust. I will continue to work hard, and fight for you and your community.