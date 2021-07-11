Letter: With mandate, Cuomo again misses the mark

Repeatedly, our conference has offered solutions to the governor and our colleagues in the Legislature, including the “Restore Order” package of legislation. It includes measures like restoring judicial discretion with respect to bail, requiring unanimity from parole board members when considering early release and additional reforms aimed at keeping violent criminals off the streets.

New Yorkers have again been subjected to mandates and orders from the governor that deflect blame and miss the mark. This order is an admission that the Democrats in the state have failed to keep New Yorkers safe. The substantial violent crime surge we are suffering through is not going to be “cured” from the governor’s desk. Instead, it will require a comprehensive approach to adopt and implement new policies that allow judges and law enforcement to do their jobs and protect the residents of this state. Criminals can no longer be allowed to thrive while law-abiding citizens live in constant fear, watching their communities be destroyed by violence.