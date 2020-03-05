Letter: Women deserve workplace equality

A recently released Pew Research report shows a wage increase of 40% since 1980 for some women in some social-skill related fields. Although good news for that particular subset of women, it seems that 40% over 40 years for only a portion of the female workforce represents only minimal progress. How many more decades will women have to wait for pay parity?

The research shows that women still face workplace discrimination. Men’s pay is overall 21% higher than women’s. In 2019 women earned 79 cents per dollar earned by their male counterparts. Women also face an opportunity gap, having fewer chances at a much slower rate for advancement up the career ladder. Moreover, this research is based mainly on white women. Women in nonwhite categories face even more barriers to pay equality.

Businesses can improve this situation by reviewing compensation schedules, developing diversity sourcing strategies, investing in training and creating benefits attractive to women.

Congress also has a role in pay equity. Legislation must be enacted to make the work environment fair and just. HR 5 Equity ACT and HR 7 Paycheck Fairness ACT have been passed by the House with little Republican support, and are now awaiting action in the Senate.