Letter: Women in the U.S. have it pretty good

It was with consternation that I read Sunday’s article in the Lake Life section, “Local brewery commits to equality.” Prison City owner Dawn Schulz stated men often ask her if she is the wife of the owner, to which she pointedly replies that she is the owner. I would put this in the category of “mildly annoying.” Women’s rights in the United States have progressed by huge strides in the last hundred years. While there is still room for improvement, American women have it pretty good.

If people are really concerned about women’s rights, they would reach out and help their sisters in Afghanistan, who are about to put their burkas back on. They will be denied basic human rights, even the right to education, when the Taliban takes over Afghanistan again, in the very near future. Large parts of Afghanistan are already back under Taliban rule.

Google it. There are many ways to help Afghan women. Be thankful you live in the United States.

Kathleen Graber

Fleming

