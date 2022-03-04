Letter: Women need to be given a fair chance

We submit this letter today because this month is designated Women’s History Month in the US, and March 8th is officially International Women’s Day, globally. Yet for many of us women and men, women’s history, leadership, achievement, perseverance, and deserved honor are 365!

Just recently here in Cayuga County, government leaders had the opportunity to acknowledge the demonstrated leadership, achievement and perseverance of two very accomplished women seeking leadership roles in their government’s operation. In both cases, each was NOT honored by a majority for her achievement, leadership and perseverance, instead each was overlooked for those positions. We offer information below as former local elected officials in support of girls and women everywhere, especially here at home. We advise that when the next opportunities arise to nominate, hire, appoint, and elect women with demonstrated track records of leadership, it will be!

The US population is 51% women, yet women in 2022 continue to be woefully under-represented in elected office and government-related positions across the board on local, state and national levels. Currently, our 117th US Congress is 74% male and 26% female. This is after three consecutive election cycles (2018, 2019, 2020) where unprecedented numbers of women ran for and were elected to public office. In other words, gender parity (50/50) in government leadership continues to be the frequent exception, not the general rule.

Here in NYS, we now have women in the executive positions of Governor and Attorney General, yet we rank 14th in the country with women in state government leadership; our State Legislature is only 35% women (19 State Senators & 56 Assemblymembers). And, the NYS Congressional Delegation is 35% women, with women of color, Republican women, young women, and women with low-income, ever more under-represented, as they are throughout the country in elected office. Locally in Cayuga County, the Auburn City Council has 1 of 5 members who is a woman (20%); and the County Legislature has 6 women (40%) out of 15 members. These numbers shout clearly that we have quite a ways to go to reach parity in municipal offices throughout America; in 2022, women: 29%, men: 71%.

This month and every day each year, we honor and celebrate resilient women who seek their rightful place at governance tables paving the way for other women and girls everywhere.

Melina Carnicelli and Debra McCormick

Auburn

Melina Carnicelli is a former mayor of Auburn and Debra McCormick is a former Auburn city councilor.

