Letter: Women will sometimes send mixed messages

Beginning in the mid-1950s to the end of the 1990s, I was often exposed to work environments where interacting with males was common place. I personally experienced "sexual harassment" many times ... sometimes of the nature we're hearing from women describing what they're alleging our governor is guilty of doing. And, on a few occasions, much worse incidents occurred that were simply dismissed! (And back then, there was rarely any help for women!)

The issue of sexual harassment has finally become front and center! And, it's now become a hot issue that our governor is obviously facing!

Certainly sexual harassment should not be happening in the workplace. But today's women in the workplace should recognize that their conduct and even more important, their attire, can sometimes induce a mixed message. (In my time, our skirts were well below the knee!) Some women are well aware that there are some men who are easily swayed by what's in their pants and will react to mixed messages!

I want to relate an experience I personally had with the governor. But before I do, I need to cite a personal incident that may offer an insight into my physical attributes. I was a semi-finalist in a major beauty contest in 1955 that both the U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps supported through their Navy Relief Program.