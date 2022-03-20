Letter: Wonderful to see the support for Ukraine

I, and I’m quite confident that the other 1,823 Ukrainians in the Auburn area, want to express our deepest appreciation for the outstanding backing from the many Ukrainians and non-Ukrainians, that was shown and are still showing, their never-ending support for the millions of people being besieged in Ukraine.

For example: On last Thursday, March 10, there was a citywide collection of various medical, clothing, etc. supplies at the Holy Family Church parking lot on Chapel Street here in Auburn from 2 to 4 p.m.

As I arrived at 2:10, there was a traffic jam at the corner of North and Chapel Streets and it took me about 10-15 minutes just to make the turn onto Chapel Street from North Street.

The cars, SUVs and trucks, were coming from every direction and when I left the drop-off area about 25 minutes later, there was still a traffic jam at this intersection and it stretched a whole block up North Street.

It was truly amazing to see the huge number of people wanting to help the people in Ukraine. Truly outstanding!

According to a Citizen story, Cheryl Foster, who organized this supply drive, said they collected five truck-loads of supplies, that were transferred to St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church in Syracuse and then will be shipped to Ukraine as soon as possible.

Now mind you, these trucks are about 1/3 the size of a tractor trailer truck, so the goods would have filled two 18-wheeler trucks. The more the better.

So once again, we thank you Cheryl, and the multitude of people who gave and gave and are still giving.

Additionally, I’m sure that many have heard the people in Ukraine sing their National Anthem — in subways, cellars, other fall-out shelters and at various firing lines and muddy trenches.

It’s quite a beautiful, short and to the heart anthem, so I’d like to show the English translation of the official Ukrainian Anthem (as approved by their Parliament in 2003):

Ukraine’s glory hasn’t perished, nor her freedom

Upon us, fellow compatriots, fate shall smile once more.

Our enemies will vanish, like dew in the morning sun,

And we too shall rule, brothers, in a free land of our own.

We’ll lay down our souls and bodies to attain our freedom,

And we’ll show that we, brothers, are of the Cossack nation.

(This two-line refrain is sung twice)

Again, we want to thank every nationality for their outstanding and selfless support.

Bill Balyszak

Fleming

