Access to a reliable, high speed internet connection is necessary to function in modern society, especially post-pandemic. That’s why politicians on both sides of the aisle need to focus on bridging the digital divide and ensuring equal access to broadband. Regardless of race, geography, or socioeconomic status, the internet should be available to all. But that cannot happen if Congress does not authorize the FCC to open new bands of spectrum – the radio frequencies that serve as the bedrock of wireless access.

Too many are still on the wrong side of this digital divide. Black and Hispanic adults remain less likely than White adults to say they own a traditional computer or have high-speed internet at home, the Pew Research Center finds. Many are “smartphone-only” and rely on mobile devices for access to employment, education, and healthcare information.

Reflecting on this disparity, Brookings Institute scholar Nicol Turner Lee accurately explained that this disconnect creates a new underclass, “we've not only left these people behind in digital connectivity, we've left these people behind in caring about them.”

To address these disparities and ensure equal opportunities for all, it is crucial we leverage all available resources in the United States. This includes allocating and utilizing new bands of licensed spectrum, which is essential for connecting devices online. Unfortunately, the FCC's spectrum authority has expired, hampering the nation's ability to provide businesses and consumers with more of these crucial digital "building blocks."

During the pandemic our children’s classes went online, jobs switched to virtual, and local business pivoted to ecommerce, highlighting that internet access is the dividing line between the haves and have nots. Closing the digital divide is the defining issue of our time. Congress must come together and renew the FCC's spectrum authority. With this action and a spectrum pipeline we can expedite the deployment of new technologies powered by 5G and enhance connectivity. Ultimately, this will enable more Americans to access the internet and take advantage of its benefits.

Connectivity is no longer a luxury in today's post-pandemic world. And it should serve as a great equalizer. It is time Congress enables more individuals – no matter their race and where they live – to have the opportunity to harness the power of the internet.

Walter Mosley

Albany

Walter Mosley is a former member of the New York State Assembly.