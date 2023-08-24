In 2016 one of Theodore Case’s grandsons emailed about his 1980 trip to Auburn intending to teach his children about their famous great-grandfather … “we walked into the Cayuga Museum and discovered … coffee cups and mugs and postcards for sale, absolutely no mention of grandpa at all. I went through the roof … when I asked to see grandpa’s stuff they showed me a closet where all his things had been thrown into a pile.”

Last night the Cayuga Museum hosted a talk by Professor Walter Long’s son, Tim. It was a testimonial for a man who touched the lives of many. I wanted to ask Tim if he knew who tossed Case’s invaluable nitrate films in the closet, but felt the setting was inappropriate.

I returned home and googled: Who was first director of the Cayuga Museum of History and Art? This paragraph appears on the museum’s website:

“In 1936, Theodore Case and his wife, Gertrude, gave their estate at 203 Genesee Street to Professor Walter Long for use as a museum. The original plan for the Museum was to serve as a civic center for the cultural groups of the city of Auburn. Activities were broad based and fell into four categories: Art, History, Music, and Children’s programs.”

Our research and communications with Case’s family maintain a very different standpoint:

After Case parted ways with the motion picture industry, the Smithsonian Institute asked that his sound-on-film technology be displayed in Washington D.C.; Case respectfully declined. He wanted all his work and records to remain in his hometown of Auburn and stipulated that the estate he was giving to the city (now the Cayuga Museum) become a memorial to his father and a museum for Movietone, a place where people could learn about his scientific inventions and view “talking” films.

Unfortunate for the city of Auburn, this agreement was never embarked on.

Auburnians, we are sitting on an economic and historic gold mine. Had the city councils and the guardians of the museum kept their promise to Mr. Case, Auburn today would be a worldwide destination for motion picture history and our city would be overflowing with tourism!

For twenty years my son and I have tried to persuade Auburn to honor Mr. Case. We hope someone joins the crusade and shouts: Hey world, look at us. We are Auburn, New York - The Birthplace of Talking Movies!

Toni and Luke Colella

Auburn