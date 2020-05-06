Letter: Workers keep our society functioning

I wish to thank our utility and municipal workers as well as everyone in telecommunications for all their work during this pandemic. Without them, our response to the coronavirus and our lives on lockdown would be much more difficult, if not nearly impossible.

Although it seems that so much has been taken away from us, let us be grateful for what we still have. We still have electricity and running water that is clean, the Internet still works, the toilets still flush, we can still heat our homes, and we can still talk and text on the phone. Our garbage and our recycling are still being picked up on a regular basis, keeping our city clean. All of these because there are people still going to work and carrying through with their duties.