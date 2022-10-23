Letter: Working across the aisle a lost skill

Election season is upon us, the Democrats running for office are all talking about fighting for us, the MAGA crowd all promise to fight the Democrats. How about somebody saying; “I promise to work across the aisle to get things done and to heal our nation." We have two political parties that should be working together to get things done like much-needed immigration reform. Gridlock benefits no one and it won’t stop until the real Republican Party returns.

As always, the hard right is complaining about Democrats but they never have any solutions of their own to put forward. Aside from huge tax cuts in both the Bush and Trump administrations what have they done for the rest of us? What both administrations did was run up huge deficits to the detriment of everyone who isn’t wealthy. The GOP has also stolen two seats on the Supreme Court which has already taken woman's health care back 50 years. Where else is the Supreme Court going to take us, will they be rolling back gay rights maybe or making mixed marriages and birth control illegal? Since 2013 SCOTUS has been dismantling voting rights while allowing gerrymandering to continue unabated.

Claudia Tenney is talking about gun rights; our gun rights are secure but it’s gun violence that needs to be addressed, people are dying. The right accuses the left of being soft on crime but when the left tries to address gun violence through legislation Republican judges constantly blunt their initiatives. Brandon Williams is lying about the IRS hiring agents to harass small business and the middle class. There are more than a few loopholes that the wealthy and big business use to avoid paying their fair share now. Who would you think the IRS would be looking to audit?

No one on the left is lying about the 2020 election and neither are blue states forming election commission like some red states are doing and for what? Voter suppression maybe. Our outgoing congressman, John Katko was able to do a lot working across the aisle. He’s not running again and every Republican that is, is a MAGA Republican. The economy goes nuts now and then regardless who’s in the White House. Defend Democracy. Vote Democratic this time, our future depends upon it; the GOP, for now, is lost.

Ernie DeCaro

Auburn