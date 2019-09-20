The Merry-Go-Round Playhouse never ceases to amaze me. This year’s lineup of shows has been top of the line with “Grease,” “Grand Hotel” and “South Pacific” with their superb singing, dancing, acting, sets and lights. There was real sand and water on stage for “South Pacific”!
Today I went to see “Working.” I have to admit I wasn’t super excited to go but it’s my season ticket and I’m so glad I went. It portrayed all kinds of workers in our country and really made you think how important it is to have a job. It gives people a purpose; a reason to contribute to life while we’re here on earth. It is my belief that people want to be wanted and needed and working in our communities is one way we can fulfill that basic need and desire. Working people helped to build this country and after today’s performance, I am so thankful they did. As Pres. John Kennedy said in his inaugural address: “Ask not what your country can do for you; ask what can you do for your country.”
Susan May
Moravia