Letter: World must not stand by and watch

My concern for the sovereign country of Ukraine grows exponentially every day as I learn of the atrocities committed by Russia upon the once peaceful nation of Ukraine.

Let’s go back in history to the time when Adolf Hitler and his Nazis tried to dominate Europe. Every country in the world bore witness to the same treatment that is being perpetrated on the innocent people of the Ukraine. It’s like a bully who menaces one person in particular while the crowd watches just hoping that the bully doesn’t focus his aggression on them!

When is enough enough? How many more innocent women and children will die by the orders that are dictated by an insane brute? Tonight the US ambassador at the United Nations declared Russia’s “assimilation” camps as inhumane as were the concentration camps in Germany, under Hitler’s rule. Yes, the USA and other NATO countries have given billions of dollars in ammunition and other military means to fight off Russia’s military. Why can’t Poland give the Ukraine its fighter jets that will help close the skies over the Ukraine against further bombardment? Ukraine can replace Poland’s insignia with their own, since these are fighter jets with which the Ukrainian pilots are familiar?

Does the world need to stand by and watch hundreds of men, women and children die mercilessly at the hands of another madman? Does the world need to witness the decimation of many cities and villages of a once beautiful country? How can Russia’s ambassador and the Kremlin continue to insist that decimated villages, cities with human bodies littering the streets like garbage just waiting to be collected, is nothing more than staged scenes?

Sanctioning Putin, his oligarchs, only hurts the innocent civilians of Russia. He must be stopped at all costs! He must be held accountable for his actions and be judged and sentenced as the war criminal that he is!

Bart Wasilenko

Weedsport

