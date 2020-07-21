Letter: Write-in vote is a valid option this fall

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As we approach Election Day, I am concerned not only with Russian interference but Trump’s interference. For one reason, should he lose the election by popular vote and electoral vote, he won’t concede quietly or at all.

That brings me to conversations I have had with family, friends, acquaintances and strangers. No debate, just listening of each participant. The key thing I took from a majority of those who voted for Trump is that they didn’t want Hillary Clinton to win. And the minority of those I spoke with wanted change, the economy, lower taxes. I respect them as I wanted the same. For me, the "Access Hollywood" tape was a no-brainer and was reinforced through the rest of the campaign. I voted for Clinton, not because I based it on my loathing for Trump, but because of her political experience and what her campaign stood for. The more Trump insulted her, the more resilient and focused Clinton remained.

My concern is this election is for those who voted for Trump last election are now saying that Biden is too old, he fumbles his words, doesn’t seem to have it together. But in the next breath, most of them say they don’t want another four years of Trump! What should they do? Write-in vote down at the bottom of the ballot.