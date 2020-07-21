Letter: Write-in vote is a valid option this fall

As we approach Election Day, I am concerned not only with Russian interference but Trump’s interference. For one reason, should he lose the election by popular vote and electoral vote, he won’t concede quietly or at all.
That brings me to conversations I have had with family, friends, acquaintances and strangers. No debate, just listening of each participant. The key thing I took from a majority of those who voted for Trump is that they didn’t want Hillary Clinton to win. And the minority of those I spoke with wanted change, the economy, lower taxes. I respect them as I wanted the same. For me, the "Access Hollywood" tape was a no-brainer and was reinforced through the rest of the campaign. I voted for Clinton, not because I based it on my loathing for Trump, but because of her political experience and what her campaign stood for. The more Trump insulted her, the more resilient and focused Clinton remained.
My concern is this election is for those who voted for Trump last election are now saying that Biden is too old, he fumbles his words, doesn’t seem to have it together. But in the next breath, most of them say they don’t want another four years of Trump! What should they do? Write-in vote down at the bottom of the ballot.
A clear conscience that, though your vote may not have been a victory for your choice, denied the two major contenders. I am guilty of concluding one who voted for a candidate is a supporter of that party and their ideology. It isn’t until we talk for which I can disagree but respect that is their opinion. And they reciprocate.
So as days keep closing in, if either candidate is one a person can not bring themselves to use their constitutional right, leaving them wrestling with which is the lesser of two evils, use the write-in vote. My understanding not voting at all is always a ghost vote for the winner(s)! Also, whatever party you identify yourself with doesn’t mean that you have to go straight across. I am not trying to cast disparaging remarks to anyone. Just merely expressing my thoughts.
In closing, complacency is difficult to defend. Mr Katko, former federal prosecutor, where do you stand in light of Barr’s attempted firing of key prosecutors who were investigating all of Trump’s financials, taxes and fraudulent activities?
Robin Searles
Sennett
