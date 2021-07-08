Letter: Writer all wrong about school naming

I didn't originally plan to write this since it's no longer an issue (The Citizen’s report that 78% do not favor re-naming AHS) and I also didn't want to perpetuate the anger and hate in Mr. Hanley’s latest letter, but since he has personally attacked my character, I wanted to expose and clarify his misinformation created to fit his false narrative.

Mr. Hanley believes he's a self-appointed authoritarian on the overused cliché of who/what is and isn't racist, without any direct clarification or discrete examples of what systemic racism actually is. Please help “us somewhat racist and don’t know it” rubes learn and understand with actual examples, not your “beat around the bush” talking points. Researching the actual dictionary definition of racism, apparently what Mr. Hanley is practicing in his letter. Sad, but glad I don’t know the racist individual he refers to in his letter.

Some bullet clarifications dispelling his misinformation:

• How the H does the actual dictionary definition of "auburn" being a reddish-brown color anyway imply pro-African American as stated? It’s just a color and absurd! Actually I’m pro-humanity, especially anyone sharing love, goodness and fairness.