Letter: Writer all wrong about school naming

I didn't originally plan to write this since it's no longer an issue (The Citizen’s report that 78% do not favor re-naming AHS) and I also didn't want to perpetuate the anger and hate in Mr. Hanley’s latest letter, but since he has personally attacked my character, I wanted to expose and clarify his misinformation created to fit his false narrative.
Mr. Hanley believes he's a self-appointed authoritarian on the overused cliché of who/what is and isn't racist, without any direct clarification or discrete examples of what systemic racism actually is. Please help “us somewhat racist and don’t know it” rubes learn and understand with actual examples, not your “beat around the bush” talking points. Researching the actual dictionary definition of racism, apparently what Mr. Hanley is practicing in his letter. Sad, but glad I don’t know the racist individual he refers to in his letter.
Some bullet clarifications dispelling his misinformation:
• How the H does the actual dictionary definition of "auburn" being a reddish-brown color anyway imply pro-African American as stated? It’s just a color and absurd! Actually I’m pro-humanity, especially anyone sharing love, goodness and fairness.
• I learned about Harriet Tubman as early as grammar school and again in high school. I learned more of her courageous historical life via many articles and documentaries. If Mr. Hanley correctly read my letter, he would have noted my deepest praise, reverence and admiration for Auburn’s heroic icon. Hardly personal Harriet Tubman opposition as he states. Again, absurd and insulting!
• After a thorough, published cost analysis, if it's truly as inexpensive as Mr. Hanley indicated, then go for it! However, since he cited only three items, I believe actual cost is much more. Perhaps he can donate his own money to the cause if so economical?
• If AHS is just a generic name simply indicating a location and institution, then why stop there? Maybe rename: Auburn Jr. High School, Owasco Elementary School or the other generic district schools. Perhaps lobby adding Harriet Tubman to all the other generic schools in a 50-mile radius also? Maybe Mr. Hanley can lobby for Fulton Harriet S. Tubman Junior High School since Fulton high school already has a name?
Something of interest to discuss: review the various definitions and history of “Maroon(s).”
For the record, I’m all for putting Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill!
Over and out, God bless Harriet Tubman, and Mr. Hanley!
Brad Doan
Auburn