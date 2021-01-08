Letter: Writer confused about her own beliefs

Yet again I find myself responding to the Rev. Joyce H. Smith-Moore. She writes about people being blind to the truth. It's really really ironic she just wrote a huge letter about being blind to the truth. Does she realize she is the subject of her own letter? "Maybe too many people would rather stay blind to the truth because sometimes the truth is just too darn painful to believe!" You believe in an all knowing imaginary guy in the sky enough to dedicate your life to "Him" yet you cant understand the complexity and direness of the very real situation in front of your face? Irony.