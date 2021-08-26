Letter: Writer has odd memories of the '60s

Well Murray Lynch is back and more delusional than ever. His latest, pointless and out-of-touch rant had to do with how warm and fuzzy the decade of the '60 was.

I was a little kid in the '60s yet I have vague memories of those days and have read much about the decade since.

Martin Luther King assassinated. JFK assassinated. RFK and Malcom X, same fate.

Violent protests against the war in Vietnam that ended in death and destruction across the country, most famously the four shot dead at Kent State in Ohio.

Yet Murray Lynch wants to return to those days.

How about this: Murray can go back and crawl under whatever rock he has been hiding under and try and do exactly that.

Matthew Whiting

Fleming

