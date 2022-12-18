 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
YOUR VIEW

Letter: Writer misinterprets federal marriage act

  • 0

I’m writing in response to the Dec. 15 William Hopkins letter regarding the Respect for Marriage Act. I would recommend he actually read the bill. It can be accessed on Congress.gov, H.R. 8404.

Part of the summary states:

“The act does not:

(1) affect religious liberties or conscience protections that are available under the Constitution or federal law,

(2) require religious organizations to provide goods or services to formally recognize or celebrate a marriage,

(3) affect any benefits or rights that do not arise from a marriage, or

(4) recognize under federal law any marriage between more than two individuals.”

To save space I will not quote the entire text in the bill but the title of Sec. 6 is “No impace on religious liberty and conscience.” I would also note the First Amendment protection for freedom of religion also includes my right to not have your religious beliefs imposed upon me. So, to quote an old cartoon: “Don’t have a cow, man!”

People are also reading…

Mary Furlong

Martville

Letters
Jeremy Boyer
0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News